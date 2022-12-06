UAE
Apartment №N-108 132 m² in Dubai Ellington Beach House

Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

30%

2 234 348 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

297 913 AED
Before the completion date

20%

1 489 566 AED
Handover

50%

3 723 914 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 11
Completion date Q3 2024
Sales launch Q3 2022
Number of floors
7
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 11
Price from 6 958 828 AED
Building Ellington Beach House Apartment

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Sport

Tennis court

Territory

Recreation area

Additionally

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Shop 7 km
Sea 140 m

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 60 m² to 931 m²
Developer Ellington Group
Bedrooms from 1 to 2

The boutique house in one of the most popular areas of Dubai, on the eastern crescent of Palm Jumeirah. It is the epitome of art with high-quality finishes and an unforgettable view of the Persian Gulf. The residential building with a height of 7 floors includes 123 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as an exclusive penthouse with an overview of the sea and the Dubai skyline. The apartments have panoramic windows, large balconies and relaxation areas. The location of the complex offers residents an exceptional lifestyle in one of the most luxurious areas of the city near world-class resorts, health facilities and restaurants. The complex has all the conditions for living and recreation, including swimming pools, fitness areas, a SPA center, a sauna, a yoga and pilates studio, recreation and barbecue areas, a basketball court, a padel tennis court. Within walking distance are The K Sensations Spa and the 5-star resort The Retreat Palm Dubai – MGallery by Sofitel. In 10-15 minutes you can drive to the kindergartens Blossom Palm Jumeirah Nursery, Redwood Montessori Nursery – Golden Mile 8 Palm, Nakheel Mall. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. Dubai International Airport is a 30–minute drive away, and Al Maktoum Airport is a 40-minute drive away. It takes 15 minutes to get to the popular Dubai Marina and 30 minutes to get to Business Bay. Near the main attractions Not far from the house there is one of the best Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay Dolphinarium and The Lost Chambers Aquarium. In 20 minutes you can get to Burj Al Arab, a little further is the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the Dubai Opera. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

