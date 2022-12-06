Apartment №Nobles-1205 77 m² in Dubai Nobles Tower

- Home
Payment plan*
5%124 350 AED
15%373 050 AED
4%
20%497 400 AED
10%248 700 AED
50%1 243 500 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
High school
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Territory
Garden
Promenade
Additionally
Shops
Medical center
Transport accessibility
About the complex
Modern tower in the prestigious Business Bay offering stunning views of the Dubai Canal and city center. Live close to Dubai's major attractions while enjoying a serene lifestyle and world-class amenities. The 53-story building features 549 1-3 bedroom apartments with ergonomic spaces and high-quality finishes. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow ample natural light into the apartments, visually expanding the space. The complex offers a wide range of amenities including pools, a gym, running and walking tracks, a garden, a playground, and parking. Nearby are Hartland International School, Alrayhan Mini Mart, Royal Bay Minimart, Bestmart, and New Way Grocery, as well as restaurants such as The Host, Privilege, and Piccolo Mondo Bay. Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, and Burj Al Arab are all within a 10-25 minute drive. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Ras Al Khor Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick access to the city's main points. The RBC Tower public transportation stop is a 10-minute walk away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural site inhabited by pink flamingos, is located just 8 minutes from the complex. The location amidst greenery allows for a secluded experience while still enjoying the conveniences of a major metropolis. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.More