UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №Nobles-3412 110 m² in Dubai Nobles Tower

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Nobles Residential Tower

Payment plan*

Down Payment

5%

159 182 AED
Registration of the contract

15%

477 547 AED
+

4%

127 346 AED
Before the completion date

20%

636 730 AED
Handover

10%

318 365 AED
Post-Handover

50%

1 591 824 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Total area of the building
107587 m²
Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 33
Completion date Q2 2024
Sales launch Q1 2020
Hydrophore Yes
Facade
Curtain Wall
Plot area 3405 m²
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 33
Price from 2 469 572 AED
Building Nobles Tower Apartment

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Garden

Promenade

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 800 m
Shop 1 km
Medical center 3 km
Sea 8 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 37 m² to 265 m²
Developer Tiger Real Estate
Bedrooms from 1 to 3

Modern tower in the prestigious Business Bay offering stunning views of the Dubai Canal and city center. Live close to Dubai's major attractions while enjoying a serene lifestyle and world-class amenities. The 53-story building features 549 1-3 bedroom apartments with ergonomic spaces and high-quality finishes. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow ample natural light into the apartments, visually expanding the space. The complex offers a wide range of amenities including pools, a gym, running and walking tracks, a garden, a playground, and parking. Nearby are Hartland International School, Alrayhan Mini Mart, Royal Bay Minimart, Bestmart, and New Way Grocery, as well as restaurants such as The Host, Privilege, and Piccolo Mondo Bay. Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, and Burj Al Arab are all within a 10-25 minute drive. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Ras Al Khor Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick access to the city's main points. The RBC Tower public transportation stop is a 10-minute walk away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural site inhabited by pink flamingos, is located just 8 minutes from the complex. The location amidst greenery allows for a secluded experience while still enjoying the conveniences of a major metropolis. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation