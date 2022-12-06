UAE
Apartment №P15 98 m² in Dubai Golf Grand

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Khail Road, 199/10

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

232 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

92 800 AED
Before the completion date

80%

1 856 000 AED
Handover

10%

232 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 11
Completion date Q1 2027
Sales launch Q1 2023
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 11
Price from 1 990 000 AED
Building Golf Grand Apartments

Inner infrastructure

For children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport 2 km
High school 1 km
Shop 400 m
Medical center 1 km
Sea 11 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 98 m² to 186 m²
Developer Emaar Properties PJSC
Bedrooms

The high-rise tower in the green neighborhood of Dubai Hills Estate. Live in a place filled with tranquility and coziness, while enjoying panoramic views of the Dubai Hills Golf Course and well-maintained parks. Here, you can feel like you're in the heart of the city yet away from the noise and hustle. The complex offers 1-3 bedroom apartments with functional layouts, high-quality finishes, and materials in neutral tones carefully selected for their aesthetic qualities and efficiency. Bright open spaces, bathrooms with fixtures, floor-to-ceiling windows - all allow you to utilize the space as you wish. The rich internal infrastructure allows for both an active and relaxed lifestyle. The premises include an infinity pool with a terrace, a play area, a fitness center, a multipurpose hall, parking facilities, retail outlets, an outdoor event space, and a barbecue area. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Geant Express, GEMS International School, King's College Hospital London, and Dubai Hills Mall. Transport accessibility Strategically located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, surrounded by Al Khail Road, the neighborhood provides quick access to popular destinations and major city attractions. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. High-quality finish The apartment design project features a blend of contemporary and classic styles. All units are equipped with built-in wardrobes and high-quality fixtures. The finishes include ceramic tiles and laminated blinds with a melamine frame. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

More

Infrastructure
Map

