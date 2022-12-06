UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №PBT-T3-15-1505 108 m² in Dubai Palm Beach Towers

36/3, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

15%

622 320 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

165 952 AED
Before the completion date

45%

1 866 960 AED
Handover

40%

1 659 520 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 3
Completion date Q4 2026
Sales launch Q2 2017
Number of floors
51
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 3
Price from 4 148 800 AED
Building height
205 m
Building Palm Beach Tower 3 Apartment

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Promenade

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 350 m
High school 2 km
Shop 400 m
Sea 300 m

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 71 m² to 1412 m²
Developer Nakheel Properties
Bedrooms from 1 to 4

Modern project in one of the most popular areas of Palm Jumeirah. Enjoy the views of the Persian Gulf, Burj Al Arab Ain Dubai and the surrounding environment. The complex consists of three towers, each includes apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and spacious balconies. All lots have designer furniture from the B&B Italia brand. Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy a wide range of amenities and services: an infinity pool with a relaxation area, a gym, sports and playgrounds, an observation deck, a yoga and a meditation area, a SPA salon, a conference room, a barbecue area, treadmills, a private beach and a park. Golden Mile Galleria, Nakheel Mall and Marinascape Mall, The International School of Choueifat, Lotus Educational Institute FZ-LLC are 5-10 minutes away. Business Bay and Downtown Dubai can be reached in 20-25 minutes by car. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and Sheikh Zayed Road, which will allow you to quickly reach the main points of Dubai. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach is located 20 minutes away – a real paradise, stylized as a picturesque oasis. The beach attracts attention with its lawns, exotic plants and gardens. Near the main attractions The new project is located in the center of the famous sights of the city. The View, Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai, Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay and The Lost Chambers Aquarium can be reached in 5-15 minutes by car. Reliable developer Nakheel Properties is a company that has been developing in the real estate market since 2000. The main mission of the developer is to create world-class facilities for business and life that will attract attention with a high level of comfort.

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation