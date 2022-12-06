- Home
Apartment №ReemanLiving-2B-02-06 73 m² in Abu Dhabi Reeman Living
Payment plan*
5%41 565 AED
2%
35%290 955 AED
60%498 780 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
High school
Swimming pool and SPA
Fitness center
Territory
Promenade
Additionally
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Terrace
Transport accessibility
About the complex
Modern community within the urban collection of Living in the Al Shamkha district. Find your cozy living space near the center of Abu Dhabi and enjoy the main attractions of Yas Island. The first phase features 630 studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. The 2-3 bedroom units come with spacious balconies offering picturesque views of the surroundings. Residents of the complex can choose from two color schemes for interior finishes, designer elements, and convenient storage spaces. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a playground, open terrace, multipurpose spaces, cycling and jogging tracks, shops, restaurants, schools, community centers, mosques, and fitness centers. Within a 10-15 minute drive, you can reach Al Jeel Kindergarten, Makani Mall Al Shamkhah, Mohammad Bin Al Qasim School, Virginia International Private School, Noor Al Fajr Cafeteria, and Socius Bakery & Cafe. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road, allowing for quick travel to any part of the city. Abu Dhabi International Airport is a 15-minute drive away. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex One of the few complexes where "green" construction technologies, eco-friendly structures, and energy-efficient lighting are used. The apartments are equipped with water and energy-saving devices. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.More