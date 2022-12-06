UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №ReemanLiving-4A-04-06 73 m² in Abu Dhabi Reeman Living

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Al Shamkhah, SH36

Payment plan*

Registration of the contract

5%

42 740 AED
+

2%

17 096 AED
Before the completion date

35%

299 180 AED
Handover

60%

512 880 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 8
Number of apartments 57
Completion date Q1 2026
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 57
Price from 722 554 AED
Building Reeman Living Apartments 4A

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Fitness center

Territory

Promenade

Additionally

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Terrace

Transport accessibility

High school 4 km
Shop 3 km
Medical center 4 km

About the complex

Buildings 8
Area of apartments from 48 m² to 105 m²
Developer Aldar Properties PJSC
Bedrooms

Modern community within the urban collection of Living in the Al Shamkha district. Find your cozy living space near the center of Abu Dhabi and enjoy the main attractions of Yas Island. The first phase features 630 studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. The 2-3 bedroom units come with spacious balconies offering picturesque views of the surroundings. Residents of the complex can choose from two color schemes for interior finishes, designer elements, and convenient storage spaces. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a playground, open terrace, multipurpose spaces, cycling and jogging tracks, shops, restaurants, schools, community centers, mosques, and fitness centers. Within a 10-15 minute drive, you can reach Al Jeel Kindergarten, Makani Mall Al Shamkhah, Mohammad Bin Al Qasim School, Virginia International Private School, Noor Al Fajr Cafeteria, and Socius Bakery & Cafe. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road, allowing for quick travel to any part of the city. Abu Dhabi International Airport is a 15-minute drive away. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex One of the few complexes where "green" construction technologies, eco-friendly structures, and energy-efficient lighting are used. The apartments are equipped with water and energy-saving devices. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation