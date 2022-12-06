Apartment №Seslia-2504 64 m² in Dubai Seslia Tower

- Home
Payment plan*
10%99 445 AED
4%
50%497 227 AED
10%99 445 AED
30%298 336 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
High school
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Sauna
Fitness center
Sport
Sports ground
Tennis court
Additionally
Shops
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Transport accessibility
About the complex
Modern 32-story tower located in the quiet family community of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), near Dubai's main attractions. Experience a new way of life and enjoy exclusive amenities every day. The residential complex includes 360 studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. All units are rented out with ergonomic spaces and quality finishes. Stunning views of the surrounding area and Palm Jumeirah Island can be seen from the windows. Residents can enjoy the infrastructure without leaving their homes: gym, pool, sports fields, steam room and sauna, children's and event areas, parking. Supermarkets, Jumeirah nursery, Springs medical clinic, and the Al Khail Avenue - Nakheel Malls shopping center are located in close proximity. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, and Al Khail Road. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes no more than half an hour. Surrounded by nature The famous Miracle Garden is a 16-minute drive away. The flower park is unique primarily because it is located in the middle of the dead desert, away from the coastal part of the emirate. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a group of companies that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the markets of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.More