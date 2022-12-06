UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №SO-B1120 116 m² in Dubai Sobha One

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Ras Al Khor Industrial 1, 5 Street, 112P

Payment plan*

Down Payment

2%

52 600 AED
Registration of the contract

8%

210 400 AED
+

4%

105 200 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 314 999 AED
Handover

40%

1 051 999 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 5
Number of apartments 877
Completion date Q4 2026
Number of floors
59, 47
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 877
Price from 1 594 648 AED
Building Sobha One Tower B

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Garden

Barbeque area

Additionally

Medical center

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 750 m
High school 4 km
Shop 4 km
Medical center 5 km

About the complex

Buildings 5
Area of apartments from 50 m² to 294 m²
Developer Sobha Realty
Bedrooms

The residential complex of 5 towers is a part of Sobha Hartland in Ras Al Khor. It combines the beauty of parks and landscaped gardens with first-class urban amenities. The complex includes 2700 apartments and duplexes with 1-4 bedrooms. Lots are equipped with a maid's room, some layouts are complemented by work rooms for maximum comfort and convenience. Views of the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai can be seen from the windows. The centerpiece of the project is an 18-hole Pitch & Putt golf course. Residents of the complex have access to running tracks, a gym, a park, a fitness center, pools, playgrounds, barbecue areas, and ponds. Blue Bird Nursery – Nad Al Hammar and The City School International are located 10-15 minutes away by car. Avenue Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Marhaba Mall, Dubai Mall are all within a 10-15 minute drive. Transport accessibility The project is located near Ras Al Khor Road and Nadd Al Hammar Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. The road to the famous Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, and DIFC takes 15-20 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is a 30-minute drive away. Functional layouts All layouts include a laundry room or a storage room. Apartments with 3-4 bedrooms are equipped with an additional maid's room, some of them are complemented by a study. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation