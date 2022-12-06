UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №VLT/43/4304 134 m² in Dubai Volta

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Downtown Dubai, Jam Tower

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

798 400 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

159 680 AED
Before the completion date

60%

2 395 200 AED
Handover

20%

798 400 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 424
Completion date Q1 2028
Sales launch Q3 2023
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 424
Price from 1 672 000 AED
Building Volta Apartments

Inner infrastructure

For children

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Beauty shop

Barbershop

Territory

Promenade

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 500 m
High school 2 km
Shop 850 m
Medical center 1 km
Metro station 500 m

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 62 m² to 201 m²
Developer Damac Properties
Bedrooms

A new high-rise complex in the prestigious Downtown Dubai area, just 5 minutes away from the large Dubai Mall. Live in the heart of Dubai and enjoy breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper every day. The complex offers 424 residences, including 1-2 bedroom apartments and super luxury properties with 3-4 bedrooms. There's also an option to purchase an entire floor. The layouts include balconies, walk-in closets in bedrooms, a kitchen with branded appliances and a storage room. Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with amenities such as a sky pool, sky yoga, an aqua workout area, a rooftop podium pool, a trampoline park, a boxing club, a jogging track, an acupuncture and aqua massage studio, an outdoor calisthenics area, an ice therapy zone, and a beauty salon. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Shefaa Al Madeena Pharmacy, Swiss Butter and Bab Al Mansour restaurants, Valiant Clinic & Hospital, Japanese School Dubai, JSS Private School and Choithrams Loft Downtown store. Transport accessibility The complex has direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick travel to any part of the city. Within 10 minutes, you can reach bus stops and metro stations: Business Bay and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes by car. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera are located just 5 minutes from the complex. Within 25 minutes, you can reach the renowned areas of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour and Palm Jumeirah. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation