UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Apartment №WH308 65 m² in Dubai The Sterling House

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 7/1A

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

191 589 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

76 636 AED
Before the completion date

35%

670 561 AED
Handover

15%

287 383 AED
Post-Handover

40%

766 356 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 11
Number of floors
25, 25
Ceiling height 3 m
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment, TownHouse
Number of objects 12
Price from 1 306 615 AED
Building The Sterling West House

Inner infrastructure

For children

Game area

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Promenade

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 650 m
High school 500 m
Shop 700 m
Medical center 1 km
Metro station 2 km
Sea 6 km

About the complex

Buildings 2
Area of apartments from 44 m² to 277 m²
Developer Omniyat Properties
Bedrooms

Two twin towers, East House and West House, located in the heart of Business Bay. Live in the center of Dubai's cultural life while enjoying stunning views of the surrounding landscape and Dubai Creek. The complex includes studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as 4-bedroom penthouses and townhouses. The layouts feature spacious bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens with breakfast bars, stylish wardrobes, and built-in closets. High ceilings of 3 meters provide a sense of freedom, while panoramic windows open up views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. On-site facilities include a concierge service, 30-metre outdoor pool, landscaped gardens with entertainment areas, multi-purpose room, and modern gym. Within a 5-15 minute drive, you can find the Express English Language Center, Spinneys supermarket, Blossom Downtown Nursery, and Amana Healthcare. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Khail Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Emirates Road, allowing you to reach any part of the city. You can reach Dubai International Airport in just 15 minutes. High-quality finish The architectural project meets high standards of quality and luxury. Marble is laid throughout the entire floor, while the kitchen features quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, and branded appliances. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation