Apartment №YasGolfCollection-C-05-12 167 m² in Abu Dhabi Yas Golf Collection

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Ansam Residence, Ansam Building 2

Payment plan*

Down Payment

5%

154 282 AED
Registration of the contract

2%

61 713 AED
Before the completion date

35%

1 079 978 AED
Handover

60%

1 851 390 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 61
Completion date Q4 2025
Sales launch Q3 2022
Hydrophore Yes
Facade
Reinforced Concrete
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 61
Price from 2 065 650 AED
Building Yas Golf Collection Apartments

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Additionally

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Cinema

Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport 650 m
Shop 230 m

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 41 m² to 266 m²
Developer Aldar Properties PJSC
Bedrooms from 1 to 3

Resort-style residential complex on the popular Yas Island. Enjoy stunning views of the seafront, a golf course, and landscaped gardens. This new Mediterranean-style project consists of five clusters and includes studios, apartments, and 1-3 bedroom duplexes. Some lots come with a separate room for staff or workspaces. A "Smart Home" system is installed, allowing remote control of lighting, curtains, and household appliances. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a wellness center, fitness zone, multifunctional spaces, landscaped park, running tracks, sports court, cinema, outdoor and children's pools, playgrounds and children's area, community center, elevated gardens, library, lounges, retail outlets, and restaurants. The complex has direct access to Yas Beach. Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and CLYMB Abu Dhabi are all within a 10-20 minutes walk. Transport accessibility The Al Maha St / Ferrari World West public transport stop is an 8-minute walk away. Abu Dhabi International Airport can be reached in 14 minutes. Golf club is a feature of the complex Yas Links, a popular golf course with a golf academy and clubhouse, is a 5-minute drive away. The endless green landscapes are designed specifically for a bright and enjoyable game. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

Infrastructure
Map

