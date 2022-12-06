Apartment №ZAD/26/2619 42 m² in Dubai Zada Tower

- Home
- Apartment №ZAD/26/2619 42 m² in Dubai
About the complex
A modern-style apartment complex in the prestigious Business Bay area. Live in luxury in a city of endless possibilities. Enjoy relaxation in a private outdoor cinema and stroll in the open-air landscaped garden. Zada Tower defines your lifestyle. A collection of apartments with panoramic windows and high ceilings offer views of the picturesque Dubai Creek canal. The apartments come with high-quality finishes, fully equipped kitchens and stylish bathrooms. Residents and their guests have access to a wide range of world-class amenities: a pool, a modern gym, steam rooms, saunas and a gaming area. Laundry services and covered parking complement these facilities perfectly. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. The Business Bay metro station is a 15-minute walk away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport - 40 minutes. Near the main attractions Within close proximity are the Burj Khalifa tower, Dubai Fountain, and Dubai Opera theater. The Dubai Expo exhibition center is 20-25 minutes away from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The complex combines futuristic and traditional elements, making the building an embodiment of the best modern architecture. The interior of the apartments fully corresponds to the quality of the building's finishes. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector, turning the dreams of its clients into reality.More