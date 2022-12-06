- Home
- Apartments
- Cote d'Azur
- Hotel Apartment №THOE2-C-2080B 88 m² in Dubai
Hotel Apartment №THOE2-C-2080B 88 m² in Dubai Cote d'Azur
Payment plan*
30%1 155 702 AED
4%
50%1 926 169 AED
20%770 468 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Massage center
Fitness center
Sport
Squash court
Table tennis room
Billiard room
Territory
Recreation area
Additionally
Shops
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Transport accessibility
About the complex
The Côte d'Azur hotel complex, inspired by the spirit of the French Riviera, is located on Main Europe Island. This stunning coastal resort provides access to the finest Mediterranean beaches and the lifestyle of the Côte d'Azur. The project consists of 4 Mediterranean-themed hotels named after picturesque gems of the French Riviera - Monaco, Nice, Cannes, and St. Tropez. It offers 250 furnished hotel apartments with balconies, modern appliances, and Jacuzzis. Each room is designed with your comfort in mind and equipped with air conditioning, a cozy living area, TV with cable channels, a safe, and a private bathroom. The windows offer breathtaking views of the beach and the Arabian Gulf. The complex provides all the amenities for living and recreation, including a beach, squash court, swimming pools, shopping areas, shops, a museum, a gym, a billiards room, a playground for games and entertainment, a table tennis court, a bowling alley, a yoga area, and a promenade. Spread across an area of over 12,000 square meters, the project encompasses 4 blue lagoons that emulate the natural beauty of the Mediterranean Sea. The Côte d'Azur resort offers guests high-class concierge service and free Wi-Fi. Yacht marina is a feature of the complex The Côte d'Azur resort is the first sailing and beach destination in Dubai's history. Guests will have the opportunity to anchor their own boat at one of the nearby moorings. Yacht transfers to the island depart every 10 minutes. Reliable developer Kleindienst Group is a developer that has become one of the fastest-growing in Dubai over the past 20 years. The company holds an exclusive portfolio of international real estate in Austria, Dubai, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Pakistan, the Seychelles, and South Africa. With over 1000 completed projects.More