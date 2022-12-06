UAE
Hotel Apartment №THOE2-C-2080B 88 m² in Dubai Cote d'Azur

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, World Islands

Payment plan*

Down Payment

30%

1 155 702 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

154 094 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 926 169 AED
Handover

20%

770 468 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 4
Completion date Q4 2023
Number of floors
4, 4, 4, 4
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Hotel Apartment
Number of objects 13
Price from 3 296 070 AED
Building Cote d'Azur Saint-Tropez

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Massage center

Fitness center

Sport

Squash court

Table tennis room

Billiard room

Territory

Recreation area

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Sea 10 m

About the complex

Buildings 4
Area of apartments from 37 m² to 143 m²
Developer The Heart of Europe
Bedrooms

The Côte d'Azur hotel complex, inspired by the spirit of the French Riviera, is located on Main Europe Island. This stunning coastal resort provides access to the finest Mediterranean beaches and the lifestyle of the Côte d'Azur. The project consists of 4 Mediterranean-themed hotels named after picturesque gems of the French Riviera - Monaco, Nice, Cannes, and St. Tropez. It offers 250 furnished hotel apartments with balconies, modern appliances, and Jacuzzis. Each room is designed with your comfort in mind and equipped with air conditioning, a cozy living area, TV with cable channels, a safe, and a private bathroom. The windows offer breathtaking views of the beach and the Arabian Gulf. The complex provides all the amenities for living and recreation, including a beach, squash court, swimming pools, shopping areas, shops, a museum, a gym, a billiards room, a playground for games and entertainment, a table tennis court, a bowling alley, a yoga area, and a promenade. Spread across an area of over 12,000 square meters, the project encompasses 4 blue lagoons that emulate the natural beauty of the Mediterranean Sea. The Côte d'Azur resort offers guests high-class concierge service and free Wi-Fi. Yacht marina is a feature of the complex The Côte d'Azur resort is the first sailing and beach destination in Dubai's history. Guests will have the opportunity to anchor their own boat at one of the nearby moorings. Yacht transfers to the island depart every 10 minutes. Reliable developer Kleindienst Group is a developer that has become one of the fastest-growing in Dubai over the past 20 years. The company holds an exclusive portfolio of international real estate in Austria, Dubai, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Pakistan, the Seychelles, and South Africa. With over 1000 completed projects.

More

Infrastructure
Map

