Apartment №THOE2-PF-3053A 72 m² in Dubai Portofino Hotel

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, World Islands

Payment plan*

Down Payment

30%

1 051 461 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

140 195 AED
Post-Handover

70%

2 453 409 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 3
Number of apartments 8
Completion date Q4 2023
Number of floors
4, 4, 4
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 8
Price from 3 137 462 AED
Building Bellissima

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Sea 10 m

About the complex

Buildings 3
Area of apartments from 42 m² to 109 m²
Developer The Heart of Europe
Bedrooms 1

The first 5-star family hotel on the main European island of The World Islands. Discover a resort lifestyle inspired by Italian architecture while enjoying stunning views of the sea and the Dubai skyline. The resort complex consists of three themed zones embodying the charm of Italy: Bellissima, Dolce Vita, and Felicita. All rooms are equipped with storage rooms, a children's bedroom, and a playroom. The facilities on the premises provide everything for living and leisure: a lobby with 514 aquariums, a kids' club, a spa salon, and the La Donna lounge area, 5 pools including an Olympic-sized pool. Direct access to the family zone of Rainbow Beach. Life away from the hustle and bustle of the city is a feature of the complex The location on the World Islands allows you to enjoy peace and tranquility. The islands do not have direct road connections to the mainland part of Dubai, so the only way to reach here is by air or sea. Reliable developer Kleindienst Group is a developer that has become one of the fastest-growing in Dubai over the past 20 years. The company holds an exclusive portfolio of international real estate in Austria, Dubai, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Pakistan, the Seychelles, and South Africa. With over 1 000 completed projects.

