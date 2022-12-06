UAE
Penthouse №4202 675 m² in Dubai Liv Lux

1A, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

30%

7 799 864 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

1 039 982 AED
Before the completion date

30%

7 799 864 AED
Handover

40%

10 399 819 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 3
Completion date Q4 2025
Sales launch Q4 2022
Hydrophore Yes
Facade
Curtain Wall
Plot area 3382 m²
Type of object
Apartment, Penthouse
Number of objects 5
Price from 6 049 548 AED
Building Liv Lux Penthouse

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Beauty shop

Barbershop

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Additionally

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 700 m
Shop 400 m
Medical center 3 km
Metro station 1 km
Sea 500 m

About the complex

Buildings 2
Area of apartments from 68 m² to 15270 m²
Developer LIV Real Estate Development
Bedrooms from 1 to 4

New project with an international level of hotel service on the picturesque Dubai Marina embankment. Enjoy stunning views of the Persian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and the surrounding Dubai. The 47-storey residential complex includes apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and duplex penthouses with 4-5 bedrooms. All lots have spacious terraces, balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows. The interiors of apartments are in a calm color scheme with a predominance of soft shades of wood and stone. Internal infrastructure: a lounge, a beauty salon, a yoga studio, an infinity pool, a SPA and a fitness center, a conference hall, cinemas, swimming pools, a padel tennis court, landscaped gardens, a barbecue area, a golf course. Dubai Media City, Jumeirah Lake Towers and Emirates Hills are located nearby. The Walk Promenade, Dubai Marina Mall, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa and The Ritz-Carlton Hotels are 5 minutes away. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near the Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly get to the main locations of Dubai. Jumeirah, Royal Meridian 1 bus stop is within walking distance. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes. Near the main attractions Burj Al Arab and Ain Dubai Ferris Wheel are a 15-minute drive away. A little further away is Burj Khalifa and the popular Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and DIFC. High-quality finish The apartments are rented with designer finishes and household appliances Miele, Siemens, Villeroy & Boch. Italian marble and natural wood were used in the decoration. Reliable developer LIV Developers is the international developer that creates projects around the world: New York, Los Angeles, Istanbul and Dubai. In the Dubai market, the developer chooses exclusively economically attractive areas, including Palm Jumeirah, Perl Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Emirate Hills and Jebel Ali.

