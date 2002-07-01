UAE
Penthouse №SP1-7-02 683 m² in Dubai Six Senses Residences The Palm

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Nakhlat Jumeira

Payment plan*

Registration of the contract

20%

9 980 000 AED
+

4%

1 996 000 AED
Before the completion date

20%

9 980 000 AED
Handover

60%

29 940 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Completion date Q4 2024
Hydrophore Yes
Plot area 65410 m²
Type of object
Penthouse
Number of objects 2
Price from 46 900 000 AED
Building Six Senses Residences The Palm Penthouses

Inner infrastructure

For children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Sport

Tennis court

Territory

Garden

Additionally

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Cinema

Transport accessibility

Shop 8 km
Sea 650 m

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 183 m² to 6179 m²
Developer Select Group
Bedrooms from 1 to 5

The coastal community with Six Senses Hotels Resort Resorts Spas service in the famous Palm Jumeirah. Experience a new format of life on the seashore. The complex has 60 hotel rooms and 162 exquisite residences, including 121 penthouses, 32 sky villas and 9 beach villas. All lots are rented with high-quality finishes, original design and stylish furniture. Villas and penthouses are equipped with household appliances. Some lots have private pools, landscaped gardens and panoramic windows with sea views. For convenience, there are landscaped grounds with landscaping, a gym, tennis courts, running tracks, squash courts, a children's club and a game room, a SPA complex, a wellness center, conference halls and event facilities, restaurants, a cinema, a library, swimming pools and a private beach. A special feature of the project is a well–kept garden with hills in the center of the complex. The Pointe and Nakheel Mall shopping centers, as well as The View Observation deck, can be reached in 10 minutes. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina can be reached in 20-25 minutes by car. Near the main attractions Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Singing Fountains are 30 minutes from the complex. It takes 20 minutes to get to Ain Dubai Ferris Wheel. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is made in a modern style and resembles coral in its shape. Smooth lines of buildings and cellular facades repeat the natural shape of the reefs. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer that implements commercial, residential, retail, hotel projects according to the highest quality standards. The company finds profitable projects thanks to financial planning, technical expertise and effective asset management.

