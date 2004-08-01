Penthouse №SP1-8-04 683 m² in Dubai Six Senses Residences The Palm

- Home
Payment plan*
20%9 380 000 AED
4%
20%9 380 000 AED
60%28 140 000 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
For children
Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Sport
Tennis court
Territory
Garden
Additionally
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Cinema
Transport accessibility
About the complex
The coastal community with Six Senses Hotels Resort Resorts Spas service in the famous Palm Jumeirah. Experience a new format of life on the seashore. The complex has 60 hotel rooms and 162 exquisite residences, including 121 penthouses, 32 sky villas and 9 beach villas. All lots are rented with high-quality finishes, original design and stylish furniture. Villas and penthouses are equipped with household appliances. Some lots have private pools, landscaped gardens and panoramic windows with sea views. For convenience, there are landscaped grounds with landscaping, a gym, tennis courts, running tracks, squash courts, a children's club and a game room, a SPA complex, a wellness center, conference halls and event facilities, restaurants, a cinema, a library, swimming pools and a private beach. A special feature of the project is a well–kept garden with hills in the center of the complex. The Pointe and Nakheel Mall shopping centers, as well as The View Observation deck, can be reached in 10 minutes. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina can be reached in 20-25 minutes by car. Near the main attractions Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Singing Fountains are 30 minutes from the complex. It takes 20 minutes to get to Ain Dubai Ferris Wheel. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is made in a modern style and resembles coral in its shape. Smooth lines of buildings and cellular facades repeat the natural shape of the reefs. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer that implements commercial, residential, retail, hotel projects according to the highest quality standards. The company finds profitable projects thanks to financial planning, technical expertise and effective asset management.More