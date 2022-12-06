Serviced/Hotel Apartment №602 58 m² in Abu Dhabi Bloom Arjaan by Rotana

- Home
- Serviced/Hotel Apartment №602 58 m² in Abu Dhabi
Payment plan*
10%128 400 AED
2%
50%642 000 AED
30%385 200 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Game area
High school
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Territory
Recreation area
Promenade
Additionally
Shops
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Transport accessibility
About the complex
The project is a part of the prestigious Park View complex on the picturesque Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. The favorable location of the complex across from New York University Abu Dhabi makes it highly attractive for university staff, as well as visiting lecturers and families of foreign students. Bloom Arjaan by Rotana comprises 217 hotel units, including studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern finishes. Large windows allow ample natural light into the apartments and visually enhance the space. The project's highlight is the infinity pool located 30 meters above ground level. The hotel complex offers a wide range of amenities, including shops, cafes and restaurants, a fitness center, green areas for walking, relaxation, and entertainment. Within walking distance, you'll find Saadiyat To Go Supermarket, Feels Beauty Lounge & Spa, and Tamara Polyclinics LLC. The Saadiyat Beach and Soul Beach, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi School, and Al-Hamd Mosque can be reached by car within 5-10 minutes. Transport accessibility The convenient location allows for a 45-minute drive to Dubai and a 20-minute drive to the center of Abu Dhabi, making it an ideal choice for those who value quick access to both cities. Abu Dhabi International Airport can be reached in 28 minutes. Near the main attractions The excellent location in the heart of Abu Dhabi's cultural district provides proximity to many famous city attractions: the Guggenheim Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Zayed National Museum are all within a 10-minute drive by car. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4,000 buildings currently under construction.More