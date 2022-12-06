UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Serviced/Hotel Apartment №603 68 m² in Abu Dhabi Bloom Arjaan by Rotana

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

140 000 AED
Registration of the contract

10%

140 000 AED
+

2%

28 000 AED
Before the completion date

50%

700 000 AED
Handover

30%

420 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Completion date Q4 2024
Number of floors
10
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Serviced/Hotel Apartment
Number of objects 52
Price from 948 000 AED
Building Bloom Arjaan by Rotana Apartments

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Game area

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 200 m
High school 2 km
Shop 100 m
Medical center 250 m
Sea 1 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 34 m² to 114 m²
Developer Bloom Properties
Bedrooms

The project is a part of the prestigious Park View complex on the picturesque Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. The favorable location of the complex across from New York University Abu Dhabi makes it highly attractive for university staff, as well as visiting lecturers and families of foreign students. Bloom Arjaan by Rotana comprises 217 hotel units, including studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern finishes. Large windows allow ample natural light into the apartments and visually enhance the space. The project's highlight is the infinity pool located 30 meters above ground level. The hotel complex offers a wide range of amenities, including shops, cafes and restaurants, a fitness center, green areas for walking, relaxation, and entertainment. Within walking distance, you'll find Saadiyat To Go Supermarket, Feels Beauty Lounge & Spa, and Tamara Polyclinics LLC. The Saadiyat Beach and Soul Beach, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi School, and Al-Hamd Mosque can be reached by car within 5-10 minutes. Transport accessibility The convenient location allows for a 45-minute drive to Dubai and a 20-minute drive to the center of Abu Dhabi, making it an ideal choice for those who value quick access to both cities. Abu Dhabi International Airport can be reached in 28 minutes. Near the main attractions The excellent location in the heart of Abu Dhabi's cultural district provides proximity to many famous city attractions: the Guggenheim Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Zayed National Museum are all within a 10-minute drive by car. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4,000 buildings currently under construction.

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation