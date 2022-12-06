- Home
TownHouse №C-TH-212 124 m² in Abu Dhabi Casares at Bloom Living
Payment plan*
5%87 500 AED
2%
35%612 500 AED
40%700 000 AED
20%350 000 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
For children
Swimming pool for children
Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Sport
Sports ground
Territory
Recreation area
Additionally
Medical center
Transport accessibility
About the complex
A secluded community surrounded by picturesque nature offers residents a tranquil and serene lifestyle. Immerse yourself in a world of impeccable Spanish architecture, unparalleled craftsmanship, and truly enchanting atmosphere. The complex features an exclusive collection of 2-3 bedroom townhouses. All properties come with floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, spacious terraces, and balconies. The interiors of neutral tones create a sense of coziness and harmony, while private gardens help unwind after a long day. Within the premises, there is a wide range of top-notch amenities: a yoga space, relaxation areas, a medical center, a gym, play zones, jogging and biking trails, sports courts, pools for children and adults, and an SPA salon with a sauna. Within 5-10 minutes' drive, you can reach Virginia International Private School, Modern Private School, Anchor Restaurant & Catering Service, Al Ghazal Golf Club, Retaj Medical Center, Dana Medical Center, and Little Rainbow Nursery. High-quality finish Quality finishes are a hallmark of this community, which is built in accordance with the features of Spanish architecture. The pastel-colored townhouses boast Mediterranean facades, balconies, and roofs. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4000 buildings currently under construction.More