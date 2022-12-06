UAE
TownHouse №C-TH-219 124 m² in Abu Dhabi Casares at Bloom Living

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Zayed City

Payment plan*

Down Payment

5%

87 500 AED
Registration of the contract

2%

35 000 AED
Before the completion date

35%

612 500 AED
Handover

40%

700 000 AED
Post-Handover

20%

350 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 7
Completion date Q2 2026
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
TownHouse
Number of objects 7
Price from 1 700 000 AED
Building C-TH-219

Inner infrastructure

For children

Swimming pool for children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Recreation area

Additionally

Medical center

Transport accessibility

High school 3 km
Shop 9 km
Medical center 5 km

About the complex

Buildings 7
Area of apartments from 120 m² to 124 m²
Developer Bloom Properties
Bedrooms

A secluded community surrounded by picturesque nature offers residents a tranquil and serene lifestyle. Immerse yourself in a world of impeccable Spanish architecture, unparalleled craftsmanship, and truly enchanting atmosphere. The complex features an exclusive collection of 2-3 bedroom townhouses. All properties come with floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, spacious terraces, and balconies. The interiors of neutral tones create a sense of coziness and harmony, while private gardens help unwind after a long day. Within the premises, there is a wide range of top-notch amenities: a yoga space, relaxation areas, a medical center, a gym, play zones, jogging and biking trails, sports courts, pools for children and adults, and an SPA salon with a sauna. Within 5-10 minutes' drive, you can reach Virginia International Private School, Modern Private School, Anchor Restaurant & Catering Service, Al Ghazal Golf Club, Retaj Medical Center, Dana Medical Center, and Little Rainbow Nursery. High-quality finish Quality finishes are a hallmark of this community, which is built in accordance with the features of Spanish architecture. The pastel-colored townhouses boast Mediterranean facades, balconies, and roofs. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4000 buildings currently under construction.

More

Infrastructure
Map

