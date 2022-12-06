- Home
TownHouse №TH01-008 273 m² in Dubai
TownHouse №TH01-008 273 m² in Dubai MAG 22
Payment plan*
15%866 100 AED
4%
35%2 020 900 AED
50%2 887 000 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Transport accessibility
About the complex
New complex in the central part of Meydan in the status MBR City. MAG 22 will open up a completely new lifestyle, where timeless design and modern quality standards come together. The complex has an exclusive collection of townhouses with 2-3 bedrooms, panoramic windows, spacious balconies, a terrace, a swimming pool and an area. Ergonomic spaces allow you to create a unique design project. The interior of townhouses is complemented by natural light and lush greenery, which offers views from the house. Parking for 1-2 cars is provided for each lot. The complex has a wide range of amenities: golf courses, playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, swimming pools, retail outlets. Gems-Willington-Pr is located 15-20 minutes from the complex. School and The English College. It takes 10-15 minutes to drive to Dubai Downtown and Business Bay, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Transport accessibility MAG 22 is located in the central part of Dubai near Al Khail Rd, Al Ain – Dubai Rd and Al Meydan Rd. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes by car. Surrounded by nature The residential complex is located 6 minutes from the landscape park Al Quoz Pond Park. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is located nearby. This is a unique natural object with pink flamingos. The location among mangrove groves and azure lagoons allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai Natural materials and a warm color scheme were used in the decoration, which is perfectly combined with the environment. The architectural project is made in a minimalist style with landscape elements in the decor. Functional layouts The layout of townhouses includes: living rooms, large walk-in closets, a staff room with a bathroom and a laundry room. In some lots there is a workroom. There is a seating area and an open kitchen on the roof. Reliable developer MAG Property Development is a company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. The developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity.More