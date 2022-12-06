UAE
Villa №D1W-P1-V-D01 1932 m² in Dubai District One West

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Quoz 2

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

11 842 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

2 368 400 AED
Before the completion date

60%

35 526 000 AED
Handover

20%

11 842 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Characteristics

Number of buildings 1
Completion date Q1 2027
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Villa
Number of objects 2
Price from 57 670 000 AED
Building District One West Villas

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school 3 km
Shop 2 km
Medical center 1 km
Sea 9 km

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 1932 m² to 2133 m²
Developer Nakheel Properties
Bedrooms

The gated community in the MBR City area where picturesque nature and urban life harmoniously blend. Discover a new lifestyle with first-class amenities and entertainment. A collection of 4-6 bedroom villas and 7 bedroom mansions surrounded by green parks and well-maintained gardens. The windows offer views of the stunning Crystal Lagoon waters. Modern architecture, natural materials in the finishes, thoughtful layouts, and floor-to-ceiling windows create a luxurious living environment. The villas feature private gardens, staff quarters, and swimming pools. Residents enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with lagoons, promenades, a clubhouse, public gardens with sports and playgrounds, a school, a nursery, pools, a private beach, a mosque, and recreational areas. Spinneys HQ-Meydan store, FIYA and FLAVE restaurants, DxBike and Wellfit Meydan wellness centers, The Track, and Meydan Golf are all within a 5-10 minute drive. The surrounding area includes Polo Residence Park and Al Quoz Pond Park. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Meydan Road and Al Khail Road, which connect the community to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached within 20 minutes. Near the main attractions Thanks to its strategic location, the complex provides access to Dubai's main attractions. Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Business Bay, and Downtown Dubai are all within a 15-minute drive. Reliable developer Nakheel Properties is a company that has been active in the real estate market since 2000. The developer's main mission is to create world-class properties for business and living that are distinguished by a high level of comfort.

More

Infrastructure
Map

