UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Villa №MV-63 260 m² in Dubai Mushrif Village

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Mushraif, Mirdif, Mushrif Village Boulevard, 63

Characteristics

Number of buildings 2
Completion date Q1 2018
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Villa
Number of objects 2
Price from 2 771 000 AED
Building MV-63

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Garden

Promenade

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 1 km
High school 2 km
Shop 2 km
Medical center 3 km
Airport 9 km

About the complex

Buildings 2
Area of apartments from 260 m² to 316 m²
Developer Select Group
Bedrooms

Residential complex inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle in the gated community of Mirdif. Discover a peaceful oasis and enjoy life surrounded by landscaped parks. The complex offers a collection of two-story villas with 3-4 bedrooms and townhouses with 2-3 bedrooms. All units feature a two-car garage, private garden, spacious terraces, and a maid's room. The interior design emphasizes harmony with the environment and carefully crafted details. Pastel tones and abundant sunlight streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows create a tranquil atmosphere. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including pools, basketball courts, children's playgrounds, event spaces, pedestrian paths, a gym, well-maintained gardens, a clubhouse, and a supermarket. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach New West Zone Supermarket, HMS Mirdif Hospital, Al Muhaisna Health Centre, Surge Coffee Roasters café, Sky Falcon Restaurant & Cafe, Two Neighbors, Arab Unity School, Dubai Modern Education School, and GEMS Royal Dubai School. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Khawaneej Street, providing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is only a 10-minute drive away. Iconic architecture of Dubai The concept is based on the principles of Spanish architecture, representing elegance and sophistication. All villas and townhouses feature sleek lines, marble, and ceramic finishes. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer known for delivering commercial, residential, retail, and hospitality projects to the highest quality standards. The company identifies profitable projects through meticulous financial planning, technical expertise, and efficient asset management.

More

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation