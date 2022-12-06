- Home
Villa №SR-V 315 528 m² in Dubai Sobha Reserve
Payment plan*
4%
80%7 811 911 AED
20%1 952 978 AED
Characteristics
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Sport
Sports ground
Territory
Garden
Barbeque area
Additionally
Cinema
Transport accessibility
About the complex
Modern community in the Wadi Al Safa 2 area nestled among lush greenery. Live amidst Dubai's main attractions while enjoying exceptional design, comfort, and luxury. The complex features a collection of villas with 4-5 bedrooms, ergonomic spaces, and high-quality finishes. All lots come with a private pool, manicured garden, staff rooms, kitchen, walk-in closets, terraces, and a two-car garage. Some villas feature a demonstration kitchen or bar, as well as a balcony. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: a clubhouse with pools, a beachfront pond, a botanical garden, a barbecue area, an amphitheater, a cinema, a pool with a beach area, and sports and playgrounds. A quarter of the complex is occupied by walking areas. Zayed University UAE, GEMS Winchester School Dubai, GEMS FirstPoint School, Falconcity Nursery, Falconcity Markets and LuLu Hypermarket - Silicon Oasis, and 365 Indoor Courts are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Nearby are Wadi Al Safa Wildlife Centre, G2 Park, and North Park. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is just a 15-minute drive away. Near the main attractions IMG Worlds of Adventure and Global Village with numerous shops, restaurants, and entertainment options are just 3-7 minutes away from home. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".More