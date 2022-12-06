UAE
Villa №SR-V 317 529 m² in Dubai Sobha Reserve

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Wadi Al Safa 2

About the complex

Buildings 1
Area of apartments from 462 m² to 558 m²
Developer Sobha Realty
Bedrooms

Modern community in the Wadi Al Safa 2 area nestled among lush greenery. Live amidst Dubai's main attractions while enjoying exceptional design, comfort, and luxury. The complex features a collection of villas with 4-5 bedrooms, ergonomic spaces, and high-quality finishes. All lots come with a private pool, manicured garden, staff rooms, kitchen, walk-in closets, terraces, and a two-car garage. Some villas feature a demonstration kitchen or bar, as well as a balcony. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: a clubhouse with pools, a beachfront pond, a botanical garden, a barbecue area, an amphitheater, a cinema, a pool with a beach area, and sports and playgrounds. A quarter of the complex is occupied by walking areas. Zayed University UAE, GEMS Winchester School Dubai, GEMS FirstPoint School, Falconcity Nursery, Falconcity Markets and LuLu Hypermarket - Silicon Oasis, and 365 Indoor Courts are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Nearby are Wadi Al Safa Wildlife Centre, G2 Park, and North Park. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is just a 15-minute drive away. Near the main attractions IMG Worlds of Adventure and Global Village with numerous shops, restaurants, and entertainment options are just 3-7 minutes away from home. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

