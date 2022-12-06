UAE
350 Riverside Crescent

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Al Khor, Bu Kadra

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

252 806 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

50 561 AED
Before the completion date

60%

758 419 AED
Handover

20%

252 806 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 303
Completion date Q4 2027
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 303
Price from 1 264 032 AED

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Garden

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 500 m
High school 6 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 10 km

About project

A modern skyscraper in Sobha Hartland II, surrounded by picturesque nature. Discover a resort-style lifestyle where you can rejuvenate and reconnect with your mind, body, and soul. The complex features a collection of 1-2 bedroom apartments. The layouts include spacious balconies, a laundry room, and built-in wardrobes. Some units come with a study room.

Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with amenities like an infinity pool, barbecue areas, an outdoor gym, a sky garden, a wide range of water and sports activities, and a yoga zone. Gather the whole family and spend time together playing volleyball, football, or kitesurfing. Within a 10-minute drive, you can find Shabab Al Madina supermarket, Amal Abu Kedra and Al Ain Way Restaurant & Cafeteria, North London Collegiate School, Hartland International School Dubai, Marhaba Mall, and the Meydan Academy and Driving Range golf course. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Ain - Dubai Road and Ras Al Khor Road, making it easy to reach any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is just a 12-minute drive away. High-quality finish Residences, designed in pastel grays and beiges, are skillfully created to provide a relaxed atmosphere. All units come with a well-equipped kitchen area and necessary appliances. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
303 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Map

