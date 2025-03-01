- Home
Adhara Star
Payment plan*
4%
60%680 754 AED
40%453 836 AED
About the project
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Swimming pool for children
Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Sauna
Fitness center
Sport
Sports ground
Territory
Recreation area
Promenade
Barbeque area
Additionally
Shops
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Transport accessibility
About project
The project by Acube is called Adhara Star, a modern and extremely well-designed residential & retail project named after a bright star called Adhara in the northern hemisphere constellation Canis Major. It is the brightest source of ultraviolet light in the entire known universe when seen from Earth.
The new residential project is in Dubai’s Ajman area. With 113 residential units and 2 retail spaces, it offers comfort and convenience. Surrounded by a mosque and a community park, residents will enjoy tranquility and stunning views from all sides. No tall buildings nearby beyond the 3rd residential floor ensure unobstructed panoramas. Proximity to supermarkets, schools, hospitals, and shopping malls makes life convenient. Just 15 minutes away from beaches and tourist attractions. Construction starts in July 2023, completing in March 2025. Embrace this remarkable opportunity for a serene and vibrant lifestyle in the heart of Dubai.More