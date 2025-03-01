UAE
Adhara Star

Marquis 2020 Building, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Registration of the contract

4%

45 384 AED
Before the completion date

60%

680 754 AED
Handover

40%

453 836 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 15
Completion date Q1 2025
Sales launch Q2 2023
Number of floors
18
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 15
Price from 1 134 590 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school 2 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 1 km

About project

The project by Acube is called Adhara Star, a modern and extremely well-designed residential & retail project named after a bright star called Adhara in the northern hemisphere constellation Canis Major. It is the brightest source of ultraviolet light in the entire known universe when seen from Earth.

The new residential project is in Dubai’s Ajman area. With 113 residential units and 2 retail spaces, it offers comfort and convenience. Surrounded by a mosque and a community park, residents will enjoy tranquility and stunning views from all sides. No tall buildings nearby beyond the 3rd residential floor ensure unobstructed panoramas. Proximity to supermarkets, schools, hospitals, and shopping malls makes life convenient. Just 15 minutes away from beaches and tourist attractions. Construction starts in July 2023, completing in March 2025. Embrace this remarkable opportunity for a serene and vibrant lifestyle in the heart of Dubai.

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
15 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

