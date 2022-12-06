- Home
- -
- Residential complexes
- -
- Alana The Valley
Alana The Valley
Payment plan*
10%424 589 AED
4%
80%3 396 710 AED
10%424 589 AED
About the project
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Sport
Sports ground
Territory
Recreation area
Transport accessibility
About project
The gated community finds its inspiration amidst the endless shimmering sands and lush green expanses. The complex emphasizes the connection between people and nature – it's not just about aesthetic wonders but also a source of vitality. The residential complex offers 3-5 bedroom villas. Spaces filled with natural light reveal stunning views of the lush surroundings and The Valley Park. Natural tones and eco-friendly materials create an atmosphere that harmonizes with the environment.
Residents of the complex have access to world-class amenities, including public spaces, river cascades, children's and sports playgrounds, pools, an outdoor fitness center, a relaxation terrace, a lawn, a park, and a central open pond. Within a 15-minute drive, you'll find Carrefour Supermarket, Dubai Outlet Mall, sports complexes such as Dubai Rugby Sevens, The Sevens Stadium and Dubai Camel Racing Club. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to the Al Ain Road Dubai and Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, allowing quick access to key points in the city. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport will take just 30 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai You have several architectural options to choose from – Sierra and Lilac. The first combines straight lines with graceful curves, while the second is a true embodiment of modern art, featuring sharp lines that convey strength and refinement. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.More