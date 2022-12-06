UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Alana The Valley

Al Yufrah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

424 589 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

169 836 AED
Before the completion date

80%

3 396 710 AED
Handover

10%

424 589 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 8
Completion date Q2 2027
Number of floors
2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
TownHouse
Number of objects 8
Price from 4 245 888 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Recreation area

Transport accessibility

Shop 9 km

About project

The gated community finds its inspiration amidst the endless shimmering sands and lush green expanses. The complex emphasizes the connection between people and nature – it's not just about aesthetic wonders but also a source of vitality. The residential complex offers 3-5 bedroom villas. Spaces filled with natural light reveal stunning views of the lush surroundings and The Valley Park. Natural tones and eco-friendly materials create an atmosphere that harmonizes with the environment.

Residents of the complex have access to world-class amenities, including public spaces, river cascades, children's and sports playgrounds, pools, an outdoor fitness center, a relaxation terrace, a lawn, a park, and a central open pond. Within a 15-minute drive, you'll find Carrefour Supermarket, Dubai Outlet Mall, sports complexes such as Dubai Rugby Sevens, The Sevens Stadium and Dubai Camel Racing Club. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to the Al Ain Road Dubai and Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, allowing quick access to key points in the city. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport will take just 30 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai You have several architectural options to choose from – Sierra and Lilac. The first combines straight lines with graceful curves, while the second is a true embodiment of modern art, featuring sharp lines that convey strength and refinement. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
8 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation