Altai Tower

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Triangle, District JVT 1, D6 Street, 8

Payment plan*

Down Payment

5%

43 813 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

35 050 AED
Before the completion date

75%

657 194 AED
Post-Handover

20%

175 252 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 17
Completion date Q2 2026
Sales launch Q2 2023
Number of floors
30
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 17
Price from 876 258 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Promenade

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Transport accessibility

High school 2 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 6 km
Sea 9 km

About project

The high-rise residential complex inspired by the Altai Mountains located in the fast-growing Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) area. Enjoy the perfect balance of seclusion and a wide range of amenities within walking distance from home. The complex offers a collection of designer studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments, all designed to provide residents with ample space. Windows and balconies offer breathtaking views of the cityscape, including iconic landmarks and vibrant neighborhoods.

On-site amenities include a swimming pool, gym, children's playground, BBQ area, and jogging track. Within 5-10 minutes, residents can reach City Centre Me'aisem, NMC Royal Hospital, Danat Express Supermarket and Carrefour Market, Chubby Cheeks Nursery Furjan, The Arbor School, Dubai British School and DPS Dubai, Loui Restaurant & Cafe Jumeirah Park and Brunch & Cake Jumeirah Islands. Close to the beach Residents can take a stroll along the marina or relax on the beach. Marina Beach and JBR Beach, known for their well-manicured lawns and recreational areas, are just 15 minutes away. High-quality finish The bright and luxurious interiors of the apartments are sure to impress. Every element of the interior design, from high-quality furniture to intricate architectural elements, showcases the tower's commitment to excellence. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. Its real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has expanded to the Persian Gulf, the Middle East, and Turkey markets.

