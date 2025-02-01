- Home
Amalia Residences
Payment plan*
10%83 822 AED
4%
60%502 932 AED
30%251 466 AED
About project
Modern building in the closed community of Al Furjan. A dynamic lifestyle, comfort, and picturesque nature are now available to you. There are 400 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms to choose from, featuring functional spaces and high-quality finishes. The interiors are designed in a light color scheme with marble finishes, as well as panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to flood the rooms.
Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a relaxation area, landscaped gardens, a gym, a children's playground, pools for adults and children, and walking trails. The Al Furjan Pavilion and Al Furjan Club shopping centers, W Mart Fresh and West Zone supermarkets, are just a 5-minute drive from the complex. Dubai's major attractions, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are 25-30 minutes away by car. The famous districts of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah are a 17-minute drive away. Transport accessibility The complex has a convenient exit to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to Dubai's main locations. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes. Functional layouts The layouts feature open-plan kitchens, spacious living areas with marble countertops and dining areas. Some apartments come with a separate room for staff. Reliable developer Deyaar Development is a large company with a portfolio of 16 000 commercial and residential properties. The developer aims to unlock potential, increase opportunities, and create significant value for investors and customers.More