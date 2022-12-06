UAE
Anantara Residences

Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

25%

450 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

72 000 AED
Handover

15%

270 000 AED
Post-Handover

60%

1 080 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 70
Hydrophore Yes
Satellite TV Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 70
Price from 1 800 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Beauty shop

Barbershop

Sport

Tennis court

Additionally

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Shop 4 km
Medical center 14 km
Sea 50 m

About project

Exclusive project within the Anantara Dubai The Palm Resort & SPA complex. Discover resort living with 5-star hotel service. Enjoy leisurely walks, sunbathe on the beach, or swim in the tranquil waters of the Persian Gulf, all within walking distance from your home.

The complex offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Residences are designed for elegance and comfort. Layouts include an open-plan living room and kitchen, entrance hall, walk-in closets, bathrooms, a spacious terrace, and a balcony. A "Smart Home" system is installed. One of the outstanding features is the breathtaking view: windows and balconies open up to panoramic vistas of the famous Palm Jumeirah island, the azure sea and lush greenery. Residents of the complex have access to restaurants, a lounge bar with a terrace, a fitness center, pools, tennis courts, water sports, a children's playground, a teen club, a spa center, beauty salons for both men and women. Residents can also enjoy 5-star hotel services, including room service, babysitting, concierge and chauffeur. Property management service is a feature of the complex A full property management service is available, allowing for a return on investment by renting out apartments during periods when they are not in use by the owners. The 24/7 service team takes care of all rental matters, ensuring safety and comfort. High-quality finish There are fully finished residences available in three options: Standard (developer's signature finish), Upgraded (major renovation), and Refurbished (cosmetic renovation). High-quality furniture, TVs in the living room and bedroom, an extended terrace area, and necessary household appliances are included. Choose the lot that suits you best. Reliable developer Seven Tides is a company that has been actively developing residential, commercial, and resort real estate since 2004. They were the first developer in the UAE to build residential complexes in collaboration with premium brands such as NH Hotels and Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
70 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

