Aykon City
A high-rise complex in the prestigious Business Bay area, just 5 minutes from Burj Khalifa. Become part of a community surrounded by Dubai's major landmarks and global brands, while enjoying world-class amenities without leaving home. The complex offers studios, serviced apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and duplex residences. All units are fully furnished and equipped with necessary appliances. The windows provide stunning views of the canal, Business Bay skyscrapers, Safa Park and the Arabian Gulf.
This modern project offers five-star hotel services, serviced residences, apartments, and office spaces connected by the AYKON Plaza platform. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private club, SPA salon, restaurants, a children's playground and an entertainment center. Within 10 minutes, you can reach shopping centers such as Dubai Mall, City Walk, and BoxPark, while Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab are a bit further away. Transport accessibility The residential complex is close to the central highway that stretches across the entire city. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum Airport is 45 minutes from home. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach is just 10 minutes away from the complex – a true paradise stylized as a picturesque oasis. The beach captivates with well-maintained lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Surrounded by nature AYKON City is located near the scenic Safa Park. The park features four lakes, one of which offers boating. Playgrounds, a Ferris wheel, rides, and trampolines are installed. There's also a video game zone that will appeal to both children and adults. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is designed by ACASA Architects & Engineering Consultants. AYKON City will become a new architectural icon on Dubai's majestic skyline. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector, turning the dreams of its clients into reality.More