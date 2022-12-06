UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Aysha Residences

United Arab Emirates, Sharjah, Al Khalidiah, Al Khan, Al Khan 2 Street, 10/2

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

145 189 AED
Registration of the contract

2%

29 038 AED
Before the completion date

20%

290 378 AED
Handover

70%

1 016 322 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 11
Completion date Q1 2026
Number of floors
6, 6
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 11
Price from 1 451 888 AED

Inner infrastructure

Elevators

Number of elevators: 2, 2

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school 100 m
Shop 1 km
Medical center 1 km

About project

Modern project on Maryam Island, surrounded by lush greenery. Discover stunning views of the picturesque Al Khan lagoon and the Maryam waterfront. The flagship residence harmoniously fits into the overall architectural concept of the area, showcasing a bold and contemporary style. The complex features 137 studios and 3-bedroom apartments. All units offer ergonomic spaces and panoramic windows.

The complex offers a wide range of amenities and a high-quality lifestyle. On the premises, you'll find children's and adult pools, a fitness center, and a playground. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Blossom Al Maryam Island School and Victoria International School, the ELC VISS Early Learning Center, Mazaya Medical Center, Safartas Restaurant & Deli, Taj Al Sham restaurant, and Al Khan Open Beach. High-quality finish Quality finishes include ceramic granite floors in the living room, dining room, kitchen, and bedroom. Wood and laminate with wood-like finish for doors, cabinets, and wardrobe in the master bedroom. Modern kitchens with built-in cabinets featuring laminated finishes and porcelain-topped countertops. Iconic architecture of Sharjah Thanks to a refined color palette of beige and brown tones, the architectural project exudes simplicity. Interior spaces blend natural finishes with cutting-edge design elements. Reliable developer Eagle Hills is a company specializing in real estate investments and development since 2014. The developer's mission is to promote economic growth by developing and revitalizing entire communities.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
11 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation