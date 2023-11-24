UAE
Azizi Grand

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Dubai Sports City, West Gate Apartments, Uniestate Sports Tower

Payment plan*

Down Payment

40%

395 200 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

39 520 AED
Handover

60%

592 800 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 121
Completion date Q4 2023
Sales launch Q1 2018
Facade
Curtain Wall
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 121
Price from 988 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Garden

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 400 m
High school 9 km
Shop 800 m

About project

Modern project in Dubai Sports City. Be in the center of Dubai's sporting life while enjoying peace and tranquility surrounded by landscaped gardens and greenery. The complex features 431 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, panoramic windows, large balconies, and terraces with views of Dubai's picturesque skyline. The property is perfect for families with children and for independent living.

Residents can enjoy world-class amenities without leaving the complex. The complex includes its own gym, BBQ area, spa center, playground, pool, football field, and landscaped gardens. The Victory Heights Foundation Stage nursery and Empire Aquatic swimming section are within walking distance. GEMS Founders School and the Grandiose supermarket are a short distance away. Transport accessibility Azizi Grand is conveniently located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which provides easy access to any part of the city. Public transport stops at Sports City and Golf Tower 2 are a 15-minute walk from the complex. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach, a real paradise styled like a picturesque oasis, is a 20-minute drive from the complex. The beach attracts attention with its well-groomed lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Functional layouts The apartments have shared spaces where residents can gather with their families or friends for joint activities. Studios and apartments with 1 bedroom have spacious balconies, while apartments with 2 bedrooms have terraces. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

