Azizi Mina

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Nakhlat Jumeira

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 19
Completion date Q3 2018
Number of floors
10
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment, Penthouse
Number of objects 20
Price from 4 684 000 AED

Playground

Swimming pool

Jacuzzi

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Shop 5 km
Medical center 15 km
Sea 250 m

​​The coastal complex of 178 residences overlooking the Persian Gulf on the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah. Live surrounded by nature and the sea, in one of the most sought-after addresses in the world. The new project features modern 1-2 bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom penthouses. The 10-story building's design and construction have been carefully crafted to maximize natural light in the apartments.

At Azizi Mina, you can feel at home while still being part of a multicultural community. On-site amenities include a pool, gym, playground, and underground parking. Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay, and The Lost Chambers Aquarium are just a short distance away. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing you to quickly reach any point in the city. Dubai International Airport is just a 30-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 40 minutes. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Al Arab can be reached in 20 minutes, and Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera are just a little further. Dubai Marina is a 15-minute drive away, and Business Bay can be reached in 30 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The residential complex's shape resembles that of a cruise ship, with a sleek architectural form, horizontal rows of balconies, and a bright white color. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

