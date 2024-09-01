UAE
Azizi Vista

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hessa Street, 69B

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

132 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

52 800 AED
Before the completion date

30%

396 000 AED
Handover

60%

792 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 47
Completion date Q3 2024
Sales launch Q2 2023
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 47
Price from 1 320 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport 800 m
High school 1 km
Shop 2 km
Medical center 2 km

About project

Modern apartment complex is surrounded by lush greenery. Become a part of one of the most sought-after areas in Dubai Studio City, while enjoying a relaxed lifestyle. You can choose from studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. The layouts include a spacious bathroom, living room, fully equipped kitchen with appliances, and a balcony. The bedroom offers a comfortable space with wardrobes for added convenience.

Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with amenities such as leisure areas, a gym, yoga area, children's playground, and a barbecue area. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can find The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai and Dwight School Dubai, Kinder Castle Nursery, Pulcinella Restaurant, Copper Kettle Restaurant, The Els Club At Dubai Sport City, Waitrose Motor City, Emirates Hospital Day Surgery & Medical Center, and Prime Medical Center. Transport accessibility The complex provides easy access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, allowing you to quickly reach any part of the city. Al Maktoum International Airport is just an 18-minute drive away. Surrounded by nature The key attraction of Dubai, the Butterfly Garden, is just a 10-minute walk away. Nearby are Damac Hills Park, Central Park Mudon, and Alvorada Park. Take a walk in the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with your family and friends. Reliable developer Azizi Developments is a leading developer who has successfully developed and implemented thousands of properties in prestigious locations in Dubai. The company has earned international recognition thanks to numerous awards, including «Developer of the Year» and «Best Elite Residential Complex».

Buildings

For sale

47 offers
Infrastructure
Map

