Binghatti Amber

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Kaheel Boulevard, 99/3

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

319 459 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

63 892 AED
Before the completion date

50%

798 647 AED
Handover

30%

479 188 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 5
Completion date Q4 2025
Number of floors
25
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 5
Price from 1 597 294 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Additionally

Shops

Pharmacy

Transport accessibility

Public transport 210 m
High school 900 m
Shop 650 m
Medical center 3 km

About project

Inspired by the automotive and aviation industries, this modern project is designed to provide residents with comfort, pushing the boundaries of the norm. Live in one of the most developed areas of Jumeirah Village Circle, known for its high investment attractiveness. The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. The apartment interiors are designed with practicality in mind. Layouts are carefully planned to create a maximally comfortable and elegant space.

Within the complex, you have access to children's and adult pools, a gym, playgrounds, relaxation areas, lounge zones, and landscaped gardens. Within a 10-minute walk, you'll find Smile On and Bazaar Gourmet stores, Noona Beauty Salon and Salé Sucré Pâtisserie cafe-bakery. A bit further away are LIFE Pharmacy, JSS International School, Socialicious Restaurant, Circle Mall JVC and Green Roots Nursery Dubai. Transport accessibility The JVC neighborhood is located at the intersection of the main highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, allowing for quick access to Dubai's famous locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 20-25 minutes away from the complex. Functional layouts Luxurious interiors offer the perfect balance of pragmatic design and modern form. Equipped with fixtures and furniture, these apartments are the ideal choice for family living. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
5 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

