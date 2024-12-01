UAE
Binghatti Gardenia

1/1, 20 Street, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

123 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

24 600 AED
Before the completion date

50%

307 500 AED
Handover

30%

184 500 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 86
Completion date Q4 2024
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 86
Price from 615 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Swimming pool for children

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Garden

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 600 m
High school 1 km
Shop 130 m
Medical center 6 km

About project

This modern project seamlessly blends aesthetics and harmony with nature. Elaborate details and well-thought-out interior design create an atmosphere of exquisite luxury — a true paradise for living.

The complex offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The windows provide panoramic views of the city. The interiors are carefully designed to create an atmosphere of comfort, elegance, and enjoyment. Sliding glass doors and windows strike the perfect balance between indoor and outdoor spaces while maintaining a high level of environmental control and functionality. On the premises, you'll find a fitness center and swimming pools. Within walking distance, you'll find Green Roots Nursery, Classic Minimart, Bishoy Grocery, Renee Cafe, Life Pharmacy and JVC Community Park. A bit further away, there's the Circle Mall JVC, JSS International School, Nord Anglia International School and Neuro Spinal Hospital. Surrounded by nature Surrounding the complex are JVT Community Park, Novelia Village, JVC District 16, JVC District 10 Park, Dubai Butterfly Garden, and the Garden of Wonders. Take a stroll through the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building stands out with its symbolic architecture. Individual balconies are integrated with each other, forming a cohesive community. This motif creates an illusion that imparts a dynamic character to the otherwise static environment of the building. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

