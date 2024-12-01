UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Binghatti Orchid

92A, Nashwan Boulevard, District JVC 15, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

271 700 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

54 340 AED
Before the completion date

50%

679 250 AED
Handover

30%

407 550 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 136
Completion date Q4 2024
Number of floors
27
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 136
Price from 1 358 500 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Territory

Garden

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 400 m
High school 550 m
Shop 180 m
Medical center 6 km

About project

The modern project is located in the family-oriented neighborhood of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Enjoy a peaceful lifestyle away from the urban hustle and surrounded by picturesque nature.

The complex features 303 residences, including studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. The variety of apartment types ensures comfortable living spaces for every resident. The distinctive design of each apartment is implemented without compromising practicality. Equipped with modern fixtures and furniture, the apartments are the ideal choice for family living. Sliding glass doors and windows create a perfect balance between indoor and outdoor spaces while maintaining the highest level of functionality. Within a 10-minute walk, you'll find VIVA Supermarket and Greens Minimart stores, LIFE and Supercare pharmacies, JSS International School. A bit further away are Circle Mall, Socialicious Restaurant and Cloud 10 Café. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex The unique building design aligns with environmental quality standards by creating shade, significantly reducing the amount of energy needed to cool residential spaces. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project showcases Binghatti's signature style while preserving traditional elements of Middle Eastern art. Individual balconies intertwine, forming a unified community. The building's intricate pattern creates an illusion that transforms the static surroundings into a dynamic picture. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
136 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation