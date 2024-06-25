- Home
Canal Front Residences
Payment plan*
10%250 000 AED
4%
50%1 250 000 AED
40%1 000 000 AED
About the project
Inner infrastructure
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Territory
Garden
Additionally
Shops
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Transport accessibility
About project
A modern complex imbued with urban spirit, near Dubai Water Canal. Slow down the pace, savor the cool breeze and the surrounding views, and discover evening walks along the waterfront. It's a great opportunity to forge a deep connection with yourself and nature.
The collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments and penthouses offers ideal conditions for a relaxed lifestyle. All units come with panoramic windows, a balcony, or a terrace. Some apartments are complemented by workspaces. The windows provide stunning views of the waterfront, the bridge and Safa Park. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, a gym, a multifunctional space, and landscaped gardens. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Horizon English School Dubai, Al Safa High School, JSS Private School, Happy Elephant International Nursery & Preschool, Bin Nasser Grocery store, Al Ittihad Health Center, Smart Salem Medical Fitness Center, Al Wasl Center, City Walk shopping centers and restaurants like SAVVA, Kaak Al Manara, Three by Eva and Forever Rose. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, connecting the Jumeirah, Business Bay, Zabeel, and Deira areas. You can reach Dubai International Airport in 27 minutes. Functional layouts All units come with fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms. Bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes, while kitchens are equipped with a microwave, stove and oven. Bathrooms are equipped with sanitary fixtures. Reliable developer Meydan Group is a company that develops projects in both residential and commercial sectors. The developer is successfully building villas, townhouses and apartments, as well as Emirates Airline real estate from 528 townhouses.More