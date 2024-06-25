UAE
Canal Front Residences

31, 55 Street, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

250 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

100 000 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 250 000 AED
Handover

40%

1 000 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 6
Number of apartments 32
Completion date Q1 2024
Sales launch Q4 2019
Hydrophore Yes
Facade
Curtain Wall
Plot area 3025 m²
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 32
Price from 2 500 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Garden

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 1 km
High school 300 m
Shop 500 m
Medical center 1 km
Sea 4 km

About project

A modern complex imbued with urban spirit, near Dubai Water Canal. Slow down the pace, savor the cool breeze and the surrounding views, and discover evening walks along the waterfront. It's a great opportunity to forge a deep connection with yourself and nature.

The collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments and penthouses offers ideal conditions for a relaxed lifestyle. All units come with panoramic windows, a balcony, or a terrace. Some apartments are complemented by workspaces. The windows provide stunning views of the waterfront, the bridge and Safa Park. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, a gym, a multifunctional space, and landscaped gardens. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Horizon English School Dubai, Al Safa High School, JSS Private School, Happy Elephant International Nursery & Preschool, Bin Nasser Grocery store, Al Ittihad Health Center, Smart Salem Medical Fitness Center, Al Wasl Center, City Walk shopping centers and restaurants like SAVVA, Kaak Al Manara, Three by Eva and Forever Rose. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, connecting the Jumeirah, Business Bay, Zabeel, and Deira areas. You can reach Dubai International Airport in 27 minutes. Functional layouts All units come with fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms. Bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes, while kitchens are equipped with a microwave, stove and oven. Bathrooms are equipped with sanitary fixtures. Reliable developer Meydan Group is a company that develops projects in both residential and commercial sectors. The developer is successfully building villas, townhouses and apartments, as well as Emirates Airline real estate from 528 townhouses.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
32 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

