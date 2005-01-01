UAE
Cape Hayat

United Arab Emirates, Ras Al Khaimah, Sector 6, Mina Al Arab

Premium residential complex in the developing area of Mina Al Arab in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, located on the shores of the Persian Gulf. A beautiful green location suitable for both family living and beach relaxation. The complex consists of 4 towers and comprises 668 units: studios, 1-2 bedroom apartments, and 4-bedroom penthouses. The units offer views of the ocean, lagoon, and mangrove groves. The finishing is done in calm, light tones.

Within the complex, you can find a swimming pool, a gym, walking and leisure areas, a children's playground, a jogging track, sports courts, restaurants, and shops. Within 5-10 minutes from the location, you'll find supermarkets like Choithrams, Bloom, and Green Harvest, schools like RAK Academy British School and RAK Modern Private School, and medical centers such as The American Medical Center, Cosmo Health Medical Center, and Al Jazeera Medical Clinic. Reliable Developer RAK Properties was founded in 2005 and has since constructed dozens of residential and commercial buildings. The developer's primary focus is in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, but they also have properties in other emirates, such as Dubai. Over the years, RAK Properties has received numerous awards and recognition for its contributions to real estate and tourism development in the UAE.

