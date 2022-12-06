UAE
Cedar at Creek Beach

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Community Al Kheeran First, The Canal District

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

204 589 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

81 836 AED
Before the completion date

80%

1 636 710 AED
Handover

10%

204 589 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 4
Number of apartments 34
Completion date Q3 2026
Number of floors
7, 9, 7, 9
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 34
Price from 2 045 888 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

High school 6 km
Shop 2 km
Medical center 4 km

About project

Modern project is located in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour with access to Creek Beach promenade. Wake up to views of the blue sky, picturesque landscapes, and the landscaped park. The complex offers 272 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Spacious balconies and terraces are filled with natural light. All units feature ergonomic spaces and panoramic windows.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including urban squares, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a BBQ area, spaces for business meetings and work, lush lawns, and a children's playground. Nadd Al Hammar Health Center, Dubai Festival City Mall, Geant Express supermarket, Caffe Divino Dubai Creek Harbour, Aqaya Dubai, Maple Bear Nursery Creek Harbour, and Universal American School can be reached in 5-10 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary can be reached in 7 minutes. There are many attractions around the island, including the Creek Marina yacht dock, island park, and several waterfronts. Functional layouts The apartment layouts include wardrobes, living rooms, dining rooms, and laundry rooms. Apartments with 3 bedrooms feature an additional room for domestic staff with a bathroom. Built-in wardrobes are installed. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

