Central Park Plaza

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Al Multaqa Street, 100F

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

546 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

109 200 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 365 000 AED
Handover

30%

819 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 4
Completion date Q3 2027
Number of floors
20
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment, Penthouse, TownHouse
Number of objects 6
Price from 2 730 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Tennis court

Territory

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 400 m
High school 1 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 850 m
Metro station 1 km

About project

The final phase of construction in the urban quarter of City Walk, which boasts an unparalleled selection of amenities for an active lifestyle. Discover a place where urban energy meets exclusive luxury. The complex offers apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, townhouses, and 3-level penthouses. All units feature panoramic windows that make the interior space brighter and visually more spacious. This design approach connects the interior with the external environment and creates a pleasant atmosphere.

Within the community, there are swimming pools and water play areas, a children's playground, a jogging track, a dog park, multi-purpose gaming and sports lawns, tennis courts, and squash courts, a basketball court, a skating area, game tables, an outdoor gym, and a fitness center, a spa salon, a sauna, areas for yoga and meditation, restaurants and retail shops, event halls, a game room, picnic pavilions, and outdoor barbecue areas. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Valiant Clinic & Hospital, Smart Salem Medical Fitness Center, and American Hospital Jumeirah Clinic, City Walk Shopping Center, Canadian University Dubai, LIFE Pharmacy - Nature's, Carrefour Market, Neels Grocery, Westfield Nursery, and Al Raya Girl's School. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Madina Street and Al Multaqa Street, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. The road to Dubai International Airport takes just 20 minutes. Reliable developer Meraas is one of the leading developers in Dubai, transforming the modern appearance of the city. The company is recognized as an innovator in residential and commercial real estate, private healthcare, restaurant, entertainment, hotel, and tourism businesses.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
4 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

