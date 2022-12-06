- Home
- -
- Residential complexes
- -
- Central Park Plaza
Central Park Plaza
Payment plan*
20%546 000 AED
4%
50%1 365 000 AED
30%819 000 AED
About the project
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Sauna
Fitness center
Sport
Sports ground
Tennis court
Territory
Barbeque area
Additionally
Shops
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Transport accessibility
About project
The final phase of construction in the urban quarter of City Walk, which boasts an unparalleled selection of amenities for an active lifestyle. Discover a place where urban energy meets exclusive luxury. The complex offers apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, townhouses, and 3-level penthouses. All units feature panoramic windows that make the interior space brighter and visually more spacious. This design approach connects the interior with the external environment and creates a pleasant atmosphere.
Within the community, there are swimming pools and water play areas, a children's playground, a jogging track, a dog park, multi-purpose gaming and sports lawns, tennis courts, and squash courts, a basketball court, a skating area, game tables, an outdoor gym, and a fitness center, a spa salon, a sauna, areas for yoga and meditation, restaurants and retail shops, event halls, a game room, picnic pavilions, and outdoor barbecue areas. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Valiant Clinic & Hospital, Smart Salem Medical Fitness Center, and American Hospital Jumeirah Clinic, City Walk Shopping Center, Canadian University Dubai, LIFE Pharmacy - Nature's, Carrefour Market, Neels Grocery, Westfield Nursery, and Al Raya Girl's School. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Madina Street and Al Multaqa Street, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. The road to Dubai International Airport takes just 20 minutes. Reliable developer Meraas is one of the leading developers in Dubai, transforming the modern appearance of the city. The company is recognized as an innovator in residential and commercial real estate, private healthcare, restaurant, entertainment, hotel, and tourism businesses.More