Clearpoint

29, Mina Rashid Street, Madinat Dubai Al Melaheyah, Bur Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

160 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

64 000 AED
Before the completion date

80%

1 280 000 AED
Handover

10%

160 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 3
Number of apartments 8
Completion date Q3 2027
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 8
Price from 1 600 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Sport

Tennis court

Territory

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Transport accessibility

Public transport 950 m
High school 1 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 1 km
Sea 210 m

About project

Three towering sea-style towers on the shores of the Arabian Gulf. Immerse yourself in a world of tranquility and refinement, experiencing the perfect balance of contemporary elegance and natural beauty.

The complex features a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom duplexes. The layouts include balconies, laundry rooms, walk-in closets, and kitchens equipped with appliances. Duplexes come with a maid's room. From the windows, you can enjoy views of well-manicured outdoor spaces, yacht marinas, and the cityscape. On the premises, there are pools, a public park, a promenade, a gym, tennis courts, a daycare center, and a barbecue area. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you'll find Fresh Plus supermarket, Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor and Prabhu's Pure Veg restaurants, Little Diamond Nursery Al Raffa, New Academy School, International Modern Hospital and Aster Hospital Mankhool. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Street, allowing you to reach any part of the city quickly. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural design features sleek glass facades, aluminum details, and modern finishes. Each tower is meticulously designed to create a timeless ensemble that harmonizes with nature. High-quality finish The apartments are designed in a minimalist style and boast an abundance of natural light, seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor spaces. Stone and wood elements create an atmosphere conducive to a peaceful lifestyle. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
8 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

