Club Drive

Golf Suites at Dubai Hills, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

159 189 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

63 676 AED
Before the completion date

80%

1 273 510 AED
Handover

10%

159 189 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 7
Completion date Q1 2028
Number of floors
19
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 7
Price from 1 591 888 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Additionally

Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport 2 km
High school 700 m
Shop 130 m
Medical center 1 km
Sea 9 km

About project

Family community in the green heart of Dubai – Dubai Hills Estate. Discover a lifestyle where the elegance of nature blends with modern technology. The complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Modernity is combined with practicality through functional spaces and finishes in neutral natural materials. The windows offer views of the Dubai Hills Golf Club and the surrounding areas.

The community's infrastructure guarantees a high level of comfort. On-site amenities include an infinity pool with a relaxation terrace, a lounge with a cinema, walking paths, sports and children's playgrounds, a children's pool, fitness centers, a guest lobby, and a landscaped podium-level park. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Geant Express supermarket, King's College Hospital London, GEMS New Millennium School, GEMS International School, Dubai Hills Park, and Dubai Hills Mall. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Khail Road and Al Marabea’ Street, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes. Functional layouts The layouts include a laundry room, a fully equipped kitchen, balconies, and walk-in closets. 3-bedroom apartments come with a maid's room and an additional bathroom. Some units are presented with a separate room that can be used as a home office. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

