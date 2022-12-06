UAE
Como Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 110

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

10 471 160 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

2 094 232 AED
Before the completion date

60%

31 413 480 AED
Handover

20%

10 471 160 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 3
Completion date Q3 2027
Sales launch Q1 2023
Number of floors
71
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 3
Price from 52 355 800 AED

Inner infrastructure

Transport accessibility

Public transport 1 km
Shop 500 m
Medical center 7 km
Sea 150 m

About project

New project inspired by sea waves and seamlessly integrated into the surrounding landscape in the popular area of Palm Jumeirah. Enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle where panoramic views, luxurious interiors, and exclusive amenities come together.

The exclusive collection includes 2-6 bedroom apartments, 7-bedroom duplexes, and the only 5-bedroom penthouse. Some of the apartments feature a private pool. Each apartment offers 180 or 360-degree views, allowing residents to relax and breathe in the fresh sea air while enjoying breathtaking views of Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and Ain Dubai. Depending on the property type, 3-7 parking spaces are available. Residents can indulge in a luxurious lifestyle with a private beach pool, 25-meter pool, landscaped relaxation area, playground, concierge service, paddle and squash courts, gym, spa and wellness center, cafe, and business center. Nearby amenities include Marina Pharmacy Palm, The Byron Bathers Club, Peaches & Cream Beach Restaurant, Tagomago, Choithrams Palm Shoreline, and Choithrams Palm Azure. Al Ittihad Park and Eco Park are also within close proximity. Near the main attractions Located near popular attractions, Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay, and The Lost Chambers Aquarium are a 10-minute drive away. The renowned Burj Al Arab is only 20 minutes away from the complex. Reliable developer Nakheel Properties is a company that has been developing in the real estate market since 2000. The main mission of the developer is to create world-class facilities for business and life that will attract attention with a high level of comfort.

Infrastructure
Map

