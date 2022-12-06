UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Coral Reef

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, 99/8

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

656 800 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

131 360 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 642 000 AED
Handover

30%

985 200 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 18
Completion date Q1 2028
Number of floors
55
Ceiling height 2800 m
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 18
Price from 3 284 000 AED
Balcony Yes

Inner infrastructure

Elevators

Number of elevators: 6

Freight elevator

Swimming pool and SPA

Indoor swimming pool

Outdoor swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Additionally

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport 2 km
High school 3 km
Shop 370 m
Medical center 2 km
Metro station 4 km
Sea 100 m

About project

The residential complex, designed in collaboration with the Babolex brand by fashionable contemporary artist Vincent Faudemer, is built on the artificial peninsula of Dubai Maritime City. Its proximity to the economic center makes it an ideal choice for those accustomed to the city's dynamic rhythm. Fulfill the dream of a stylish life on the waterfront.

The tower features apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and captivating views of the Arabian Gulf. All units are equipped with balconies or terraces, as well as guest bathrooms. The complex's premises offer a wide array of premium amenities and services: an open-air pool, an indoor LED pool, a private beach with a coral reef, a beachfront cinema, spa and fitness centers, children's play areas, space for strolling and relaxation, as well as parking. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach the Mina Rashid port area with various restaurants and shops, the Dubai Gem Nursery school, the New Academy School, and the International Modern Hospital and Aster Hospital. Transport accessibility The complex is situated on a secluded waterfront. It takes just 10 minutes to reach the main thoroughfare, Sheikh Zayed Road. The journey to Dubai International Airport will take no more than 20 minutes by car. Near the main attractions Within a 15-minute drive, you can reach the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood tourist area and the Al Seef waterfront, as well as the Museum of the Future, Dubai Museum, and Etihad Museum. Dubai's major landmarks are within 20 minutes: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall. In 30 minutes, you can reach the renowned areas of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah. High-quality finish The design project was presented by the French artist Vincent Faudemer. Unique artistic installations and the iconic Babolex elephant figure create vibrant accents, reflecting the trends of contemporary art throughout the interior. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
18 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation