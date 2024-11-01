UAE
Cordoba at Bloom Living

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Zayed City, MZ12

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

681 410 AED
Registration of the contract

2%

136 282 AED
Before the completion date

20%

1 362 821 AED
Handover

40%

2 725 641 AED
Post-Handover

30%

2 044 231 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 2
Completion date Q4 2024
Number of floors
2, 2
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Villa
Number of objects 2
Price from 6 814 103 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sport

Tennis court

Additionally

Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 450 m
High school 2 km
Shop 5 km
Medical center 2 km

About project

The first phase of the Bloom Living project, named after the Andalusian city, introduces a fully integrated community reflecting Mediterranean style. The complex showcases an exclusive collection of 2-3 bedroom townhouses and 3-6 bedroom villas arranged along alleys. The two-level villas come with a 2-car garage, garden, and backyard patio. The architecture draws inspiration from the hills of southern Spain, where culture has embodied innovation and aesthetics for millennia.

Nestled around a picturesque lake, the complex boasts shaded pathways. Within the complex, you'll find special parks for pets, pools, a beach club, wellness and sports clubs, tennis courts, an agro park, yoga area, jogging tracks, and children's playgrounds. Within a 10-minute drive, you can reach the Virginia International Private School and Al Watan School, medical centers like Retaj Medical Center and Royal Medical Center, the Mrsak Baqala store and Alnokhba Medical Center Pharmacy. High-quality finish Elegant design and intricate details permeate the entire house: beautiful floors, large windows that allow sunlight and create open spaces, granite countertops in the kitchen. All spacious bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes, and the bathroom is adorned with marble. Functional layouts The layouts include a well-equipped kitchen, walk-in closet, and built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms, as well as a staff room. For owners of 4-6 bedroom villas, a driver's room is provided on the ground floor. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4000 buildings currently under construction.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
2 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

